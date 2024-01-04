Mounties investigate 2 reported stabbings in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed last week in a pair of unrelated altercations in Duncan, B.C.

The first reported assault sent an 18-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say officers were called to a business near 119 Trans-Canada Highway around 6 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Police arrived to find the victim being tended to by a witness.

The suspect in the stabbing is described as a white man, standing 5'7" tall with brown or blonde curly hair. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black toque and a black puffy jacket.

He may be known by the name "Keenan," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The second altercation was reported just after 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 29, when patrol officers responded to a report of an assault at the Tim Hortons restaurant at 166 Trunk Rd.

Witnesses told police several people were involved in an assault on a man outside the store, with one of the suspects using a knife.

No victims or suspects were identified and officers continue to investigate, the RCMP said.

"Both incidents are believed to be separate and isolated, with no risk to the public," Cpl. James Grandy said in the release.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.