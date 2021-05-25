BURNABY, B.C. -- Burnaby RCMP are set to hold an online discussion Tuesday morning to hear from local residents and workers impacted by the fatal shooting in a mall parking lot steps from a busy restaurant patio.

The killing of 23-year-old Jaskeert Kalkat, who police say had gang ties, is one of several brazen shootings in the last month in an escalating gang conflict that has seen shots fired outside a toy store, a vape shop, and even outside the terminal at Vancouver International Airport.

Two other people were seriously injured in the shooting at the Market Crossing shopping centre the evening of May 13.

Police said they believe all three were targeted.

And over the weekend Kalkat’s brother, Gurkeerat, was shot dead on in Calgary.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said its gang enforcement, crime prevention, and victims services unit will hold a discussion focusing on the shooting and “other safety concerns people in the community many be experiencing.”

That includes how to talk to others about the violence and how to process trauma, the news release said.