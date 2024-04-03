Mounties hoping to identify suspects after break-in, theft at Hindu temple

Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects they say were involved in a break-in at a Hindu temple last month.

Surrey RCMP released photos of the suspects Wednesday, saying the break-in was reported on March 12 at a Mandir on 123 Street, near 80 Avenue.

Mounties said a donation box was targeted and an "unknown amount of money" was stolen.

"Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces disguised with masks," Surrey RCMP's news release said. "Photos are not of great quality; however, police are hoping someone in the community may recognize these individuals."

Along with providing images taken from surveillance video, Mounties offered descriptions of the suspects. Police said one suspect has a heavy build and was wearing an army green toque and white shirt under a black jacket. The other has a slim build and was wearing skinny cargo pants and a black jacket with a small white maple leaf on the hood. Both are between the ages of 20 and 30, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has details about the break-in is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.