VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties hoping to identify suspects after break-in, theft at Hindu temple

    Surrey RCMP released photos of two suspects they say were involved in a break-in at a Hindu temple on March 12, 2024. (Surrey RCMP handout) Surrey RCMP released photos of two suspects they say were involved in a break-in at a Hindu temple on March 12, 2024. (Surrey RCMP handout)
    Share

    Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects they say were involved in a break-in at a Hindu temple last month.

    Surrey RCMP released photos of the suspects Wednesday, saying the break-in was reported on March 12 at a Mandir on 123 Street, near 80 Avenue.

    Mounties said a donation box was targeted and an "unknown amount of money" was stolen.

    "Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces disguised with masks," Surrey RCMP's news release said. "Photos are not of great quality; however, police are hoping someone in the community may recognize these individuals."

    Along with providing images taken from surveillance video, Mounties offered descriptions of the suspects. Police said one suspect has a heavy build and was wearing an army green toque and white shirt under a black jacket. The other has a slim build and was wearing skinny cargo pants and a black jacket with a small white maple leaf on the hood. Both are between the ages of 20 and 30, police said.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has details about the break-in is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News