

CTV Vancouver





Mounties dispatched to help with wildfire suppression efforts in British Columbia's Southern Interior instead found themselves involved in a dramatic pursuit of a stolen car Saturday.

Officers spotted a blue Mitsubishi Lancer travelling north on Highway 97 towards Peachland at around 2 p.m., just 45 minutes after the vehicle been reported stolen about 75 kilometers away in Oliver.

“Since the auto theft, the Mitsubishi Lancer had been the subject of multiple erratic and dangerous driving complaints in the South Okanagan,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement issued later that day. “The suspect actively evaded and failed to stop for RCMP in Penticton before continuing north on Highway 97 towards Kelowna.”

Police say the suspect driver was able to avoid a road block checkpoint. Officers then deployed a spike belt on Highway 97 near Buchannan Road in Peachland, but even that didn't stop the driver.

According to the release, the suspect then rammed into two police vehicles before he was forced off the road and arrested.

“Our officers were very concerned for both public and police safety, this includes the safety of their suspect,” O’Donaghey said. “Thankfully neither our officers, any members of the general public or our suspect suffered any injuries as a result.”

Police say a 29-year-old Oliver man is facing "numerous potential charges" in connection with the incident. He remains in custody in Kelowna.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-768-2880.