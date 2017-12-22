The BC SPCA says a seven-year-old dog is "lucky to be alive" after being found cold and emaciated on a property in Hope.

Mounties and animal rescue officials attended the property on Wednesday were they found Handsome, a mastiff, tethered on a heavy chain, without food or water.

“This poor boy was visibly shaking – he’s so thin, his bones are clearly visible, with very little to no body fat. The dog is unable to maintain its body heat,” said senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever.

Officials say there was a bucket of water nearby, but it was frozen. Handsome's wooden doghouse had no insulation or bedding for the animal to sleep on and was surrounded by ice and snow.

Handsome was rushed to a vet, who gave him a body condition score of only one out of nine.

"That is nowhere near healthy for any dog, let alone one who was left outside in extremely cold weather without access to adequate shelter,” Drever said.

“We rescue thousands of animals from heartbreaking situations every year at the SPCA, but cases like this are particularly shocking.”

The cost associated with Handsome's medical care and rehabilitation is expected to exceed $4,000, the organization said.

The SPCA is accepting donations to help the dog on its website.

It will likely be recommending animal cruelty charges against Handsome's former owner.

It's unclear what led investigators to the property in the first place.

Meanwhile, the organization says the incident is a reminder for pet owners to keep their animals are safe during the winter by making sure they have access to warm, dry shelter as well as food and drinkable water.