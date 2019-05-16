

CTV News Vancouver





Coquitlam RCMP are asking for helping locating a woman they say is wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant.

Police say Charlene Dawn Sim, 33, went missing from her Port Coquitlam home on May 10.

Mounties say Sim is the subject of a Form 21 warrant, which allows for the detention of someone under the province's mental health act, and may be taking steps to avoid apprehension.

She is not believed to be a threat to others.

"Police have taken several investigational steps to locate Sim but those avenues have now been exhausted. Sim’s friends, family and police officers are concerned for her safety and want to make sure that she is in good health," police said in a release.

Sims is described as a white woman, 5'6" with a medium build, blue eyes, a skin rash on her right cheek as well as a birthmark on her right calf.

She was last seen wearing brown hiking boots, black leggings, a wine-coloured skirt and a white baseball cap. She has also been known to wear pink dresses and headscarves.

If you have any information, Coquitlam RCMP ask you to call them at 604-945-1550 and ask for the missing person's unit.