Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.

A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.

Mounties in Langford say officers responded to a complaint about an intoxicated man exposing himself on Orono Avenue, between Jacklin and Peatt roads, shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police failed to locate the man at the scene, however another complaint was made about 40 minutes later saying a man had touched a woman "in a sexual manner" before running away, the West Shore RCMP said in a release Friday.

Officers located a suspect near Goldstream Avenue and Island Highway in nearby Colwood.

"The suspect initially ran from police but was apprehended after a brief chase," according to the release.

The man was arrested and held in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance Friday.

"There is no indication that the public is at risk as this suspect is in police custody," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in the release.

"We thank the multiple witnesses who called police as their information was critical in locating and arresting the suspect."