

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say 14 people have been arrested as police enforce a court injunction against a camp of LNG opponents in northern B.C.

This is a breaking news update. Original story follows.

RCMP officers arrived on First Nations territory Monday as they prepare to enforce a court injunction against a camp of LNG opponents in northern B.C.

The injunction was granted last month to prevent protesters from blocking access to TransCanada's planned Coastal GasLink project, a 670-kilometre pipeline that would connect to LNG Canada's $40 billion natural gas operation in Kitimat.

Video recorded at the camp Monday morning revealed a subdued start to the RCMP's intervention, with officers speaking calmly with protesters through a barbed wire fence.

Logs and even a bus also made up part of the blockade.

The footage showed the RCMP had also come prepared with several police cruisers, ambulances and enough heavy equipment to remove the barriers.

None of those measures were taken Monday, however, and a statement released by the force earlier in the day expressed hopes for a peaceful resolution.

"We are very hopeful that there will not be violence or disorder as we enforce the court order; however, the safety of the public and our officers is paramount when policing demonstrations," the RCMP said.

"It’s important that there are officers available to respond should there be a need to attend to someone’s safety or should there be a need to make an arrest."

The protest camp has been set up on Wet'suwet'en First Nation land near Smithers for years. Though TransCanada has stated it has signed agreements with all elected First Nations along the pipeline route, some hereditary chiefs still oppose the project.

Jennifer Wickham, a member of the Gidimt'en clan of the Wet'suwet'en, said TransCanada's agreements are insufficient to push the project forward without the hereditary chiefs' consent.

“Our traditional governance system is separate, and that is who has jurisdiction over the house territories and clan territories,” Wickham told The Canadian Press.

Over the weekend, members of the group Gidimt'en Access Point began sounding the alarm that Mounties had started mobilizing against the camp. They described a potential RCMP intervention as an "act of war" that would fly in the face of the federal government's stated commitment to Truth and Reconciliation.

"Canada is now attempting to do what it has always done - criminalize and use violence against Indigenous people so that their unceded homelands can be exploited for profit," the group said.

Asked for comment on the RCMP's enforcement of the injunction Monday, a spokesperson for federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale issued a brief statement to CTV News reiterating the government's commitment to a "renewed relationship with Indigenous peoples based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership."

Several journalists were stationed at the protest camp Monday to watch the situation unfold, but the RCMP said it planned to set up a temporary exclusion zone at the scene "for police and public safety reasons."

The force did not disclose the size of the exclusion zone, but said reporters would be ordered to stand at the perimeter.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said members are also watching the incident carefully.

"Force is not the solution," Grand Chief Stewart Philip said. "It's counter-productive and it will only exacerbate an already challenging situation. It'll drive the nail in deeper."

According to the UBCIC, rallies in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en are already planned in 30 cities inside and outside of Canada on Tuesday.

That includes Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, Seattle and San Francisco, the group said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and The Canadian Press