A North Vancouver man is facing charges after an incident that left a local Mountie with a traumatic brain injury.

The incident occurred on Feb. 9. Members of the RCMP were monitoring traffic on Highway 1 near Westview Drive, when they flagged down the driver of a black sport motorcycle.

They allege that the motorcyclist had been speeding. Mounties say he initially stopped, but then accelerated and struck an officer, knocking him to the ground.

The man fled westbound on Highway 1, they said in a statement at the time.

Mounties released a photo of the motorcycle, and asked members of the public to come forward with information and dashboard camera video.

A number of witnesses did contact police, the RCMP said Thursday.

Three months later, officers announced that charges have been approved against a 27-year-old resident of North Van.

In a statement issued six days after the charges were laid in court, the RCMP said Mark Daniel Webber faces two counts: obstructing a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He's scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

Police said the officer who was knocked down during the incident suffered a traumatic brain injury, and spent more than a month off work.

"He wasn't allowed to look at any screens for quite a while; no TV, no cell phones. He couldn't do any strenuous exercise and he had to be monitored closely," Sgt. Peter DeVries said in the statement.