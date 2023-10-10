Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.
The April 2022 incident began with a 911 call from a sporting goods store where a man reportedly stole knives and a pellet pistol, allegedly telling the store manager, "You're going to die," according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
As the man fled the store, responding officers were given a description of the suspect and were told he had a very realistic-looking pellet gun, according to the IIO decision released Thursday.
In a surveillance video provided to CTV News, a Mountie can been seen confronting the suspect in a motel parking lot. The man points the weapon at the officer, who draws his own gun and fires as the man runs past him.
The bullet became lodged in the man's backpack, investigators would later discover.
Two more shots would follow, including one when the man was on the ground but still pointing his weapon at police, according to the IIO.
Two more officers arrived, taking the pellet gun from the suspect and checking him for injuries.
Initially, neither police nor paramedics could find any gunshot wounds on the suspect, who was cleared to be taken into police custody, the IIO said.
The man was put in the back of an RCMP vehicle, but when another officer went to formally arrest him, she found he was unresponsive.
The man was removed from the vehicle and officers began CPR, calling for paramedics to return. The suspect was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
"It was discovered that he had been wounded by a bullet that had passed through his leather belt and the waistband of his pants, which had closed and concealed the wound and limited bleeding from it," the IIO report found.
The suspect pointed this pellet gun at a responding officer before he was shot, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO)
The officer who shot the man did not provide an account of the incident to IIO investigators, who instead relied on video recordings, medical reports, forensic evidence and statements from nine civilian witnesses, four first responders and two fellow officers.
"I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offense," Ronald J. MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, concluded. "Therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges."
The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
