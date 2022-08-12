Mountie charged with driving without due care after northern B.C. incident

A B.C. Mountie is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention after an incident in the northern part of the province.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against North District RCMP Const. Jay Barban Thursday. It said the charge was related to an on-duty motor vehicle accident that allegedly happened on Aug. 19 last year, near Bear Lake.

No details were given about the incident and BCPS said none would be provided while it's before the court.

"The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," a statement from the BCPS said.

Barban's first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Prince George.