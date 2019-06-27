

A B.C. couple has lost "almost everything" after someone stole their moving truck just hours before they were set to move halfway across the country.

Abbotsford police said the victims parked their U-Haul, which was crammed with everything from a bookcase to a red Taotao scooter, in a hotel parking lot on Mt. Lehman Road on June 21.

When they went outside the next morning at 6:45 a.m., ready to embark on their journey to Manitoba, the vehicle was gone.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the moving truck turned up later that day outside Fraser Heights Secondary School in Surrey, but everything inside had been stolen.

In a statement, Bird said the vehicle contained "most of the couple's belongings," including a burl coffee table, books, photos and a mounted eagle that had been passed down through their family for nearly 100 years.

On Thursday, police released a number of images of some of the couple's belongings in the hopes that someone will recognize them and come forward.

Authorities asked anyone with information on dash cam video that could help recover the couple's things to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.