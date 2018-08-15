

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that claimed the life of a 54-year-old man Wednesday morning.

Police said the two vehicles crashed near Broadway and Yew Street at around 6:15 a.m., and that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

His name hasn't been released, but authorities said he was a Burnaby resident.

A witness told CTV News the motorcycle was trying to pass another vehicle as the SUV was turning into an underground parking lot.

The impact of the collision left the SUV with significant front-end damage and debris strewn on the sidewalk and roadway.

Police said the SUV driver, a 64-year-old Vancouver man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities are also hoping to speak to any potential witnesses, particularly drivers who recorded dashcam video in the area between 6 and 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash marks Vancouver's seventh traffic-related death of the year.