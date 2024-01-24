Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Victoria

VANCOUVER
    Police in Victoria are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a pickup truck near the city's downtown core.

    The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Pembroke streets.

    Investigators say the motorcycle was travelling north on Douglas Street when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the southbound truck.

    Bystanders and paramedics provided first-aid to the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.

    "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and those affected by the incident," the Victoria Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

    Collision analysts are asking witnesses, or anyone with dash-camera video of the collision, to contact the E-Comm report desk at 250-995-7654.

