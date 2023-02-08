Motorcyclist killed in Burnaby crash
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that left a 33-year-old man dead.
Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Laurel Street and Douglas Road around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a hatchback and a motorcycle, according to a news release from the RCMP detachment.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The hatchback's driver remained on scene. While the cause remains under investigation, "impairment is not believed to have been a factor," police said.
Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam video from the area between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. to contact police at 604-646-9999
