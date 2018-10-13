A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

Abbotsford police said both vehicles were travelling southbound on Sumas Way and turning eastbound onto Marshall Road, where they crashed at the intersection.

The rider, a 37-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 42-year-old driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries and stayed at the scene after the collision.

Abbotsford police’s major crime detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225 or text 222973,