Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.

The Port Moody Police Department released a statement around 10 p.m. saying it has notified the Independent Investigations Office of an incident in which a motorcyclist was injured.

“A frontline officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle. The motorcycle allegedly fled from police and soon after collided with a police vehicle,” reads the release.

BC Emergency Health Services was called to the scene of the collision at Glenayre and Valour drives just before 6: 30 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News.

Police say they won’t be releasing any more information about the incident, as it is now under the jurisdiction of the IIO.

The independent police oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., regardless of whether there’s any allegation of wrongdoing.