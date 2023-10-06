Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash

A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of Hall Road around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

"The subsequent collision resulted in the male motorcycle rider sustaining fatal injuries. The adult female driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation," police said.

While the investigation is in its early stages, Mounties say impairment is not suspected.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal collision or who has dashcam video from the area is urged to call at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 23-166841.