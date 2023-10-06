Vancouver

Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash

This photo shows the scene of a fatal collision in Surrey on Oct. 5, 2023. This photo shows the scene of a fatal collision in Surrey on Oct. 5, 2023.

A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of Hall Road around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

"The subsequent collision resulted in the male motorcycle rider sustaining fatal injuries. The adult female driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation," police said.

While the investigation is in its early stages, Mounties say impairment is not suspected.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal collision or who has dashcam video from the area is urged to call at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 23-166841.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

W5 Exclusive

W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News