VANCOUVER -- The cause of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Surrey.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at 121st Street and 72nd Avenue.

It appears a Tesla and a motorcycle collided and the rider of the motorcycle did not survive.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as investigators combed over the area. Surrey RCMP said the driver of the Tesla remained on scene and spoke to police.

"Direction of travel and driving pattern are being investigated," RCMP told CTV News in an email.