Police in Delta, B.C. say a 37-year-old motorcyclist who was fatally injured while leaving Deltaport over the weekend may have collided with an exit gate.

In a statement Monday, investigators said the rider was leaving the facility onto the 2700 block of Deltaport Way shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday when he crashed.

The man was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

“Due to the serious nature of the crash, the Delta police collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to (identify), document and measure the physical evidence,” Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for the force, said in a statement.

"Police were on scene till nearly 4 p.m., and thank those impacted for their patience, as one lane on Deltaport Way was closed during that time."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.