

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle in the Killarney area Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Butler Street around 10 p.m.

Collision investigators were focused on a motorcycle that was on its side with debris scattered all over the road.

Vancouver police closed East 49th Avenue between Tyne and Brooks streets for several hours as crews investigated.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, or what caused the crash. Vancouver police have not commented on this incident.