

CTV Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses after someone reportedly locked a group of parishioners inside their East Side church.

In a statement, investigators said the congregation was gathered for weekly prayers at Standard Holiness Church at 3101 East 22nd Avenue on Thursday, April 5. Shortly before 7 p.m., churchgoers heard a noise near the front door.

"When the congregation tried to open the door, they realized that it had been secured from the outside," Const. Jason Robillard told reporters Thursday. "They were able to leave through side exit doors."

Police say the motive in the incident is unknown.

Investigators are asking to speak to anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious at or around the church or who has information about any similar incidents in the area.

Those with information are asked to call 604-717-0510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).