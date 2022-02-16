Motive still unclear one year after Adrian Golofit's murder in Surrey: IHIT

One year after 31-year-old Adrian Golofit was found murdered in Surrey, homicide investigators are still unsure of the motive.

A friend discovered Golofit's body on the evening of Feb. 12, 2021, at the coach house where he lived near 194th Street and 66th Avenue.

The victim was not known to police, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team previously said his loved ones were "completely blindsided" by the news of his death.

On Wednesday, IHIT marked the first anniversary of Golofit's murder by making a public appeal for information.

While the motive remains unknown, the evidence gathered so far "is painting a clearer picture of what may have transpired," Sgt. David Lee said in a news release.

Authorities have not shared any details about the circumstances of Golofit's death, except to say he suffered injuries indicative of homicide.

Investigators also feel confident his murder was targeted.

IHIT said investigators have already spoken with several witnesses and reviewed electronics found inside Golofit's home, which has led to “additional avenues for follow-up.”

Anyone with information on what happened can contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.