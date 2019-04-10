The victim of a shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood late Tuesday night has been identified as Amrendra Vijay Kumar.

Homicide investigators said the motive behind the 30-year-old's death is not yet known, but they do not believe it was a random act.

This is a breaking news update. Original copy follows.

One man has died after a shooting that put residents of Surrey's Newton neighbourhood on edge overnight.

It happened at a townhouse complex called Newton Park One on 72nd Avenue near 140th Street just before midnight. Surrey RCMP received several calls about gunshots.

One neighbour told CTV News he was in bed when he heard what sounded like an automatic weapon, he estimates the sound of shots were ringing out for around 30 seconds.

“It was like a machine gun, it just went off” he said. “My wife panicked, she went to the window. It was pretty bad.”

The man who was shot died on scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in overnight, as were officers from the gang enforcement unit. Authorities have not said whether the incident is gang-related.

The coroner arrived on scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Officers were photographing the scene and bagging evidence throughout the morning. A vehicle could be seen covered in a tarp under a police tent.

Little is known about the victim except that he's a man, but IHIT is expected to provide an update Wednesday.