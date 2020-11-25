ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Fifteen days after his child was born, Dave McIntosh proudly carried his son out of Abbotsford Regional Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

“He’s incredible, he’s already grown so fast," said McIntosh. “He’s a perfect, cute little guy who’s got a lot of people who are just so excited to meet him.“

One of those people is the infant’s own mother, who is still in hospital fighting for her life.

In early November, Gillian McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19. The mother of two is on a ventilator in an induced coma, following an emergency C-Section.

Dave McIntosh told CTV News there has been no improvement in her condition, and she is still too weak to be taken out of the coma.

He hasn’t been able to see his wife in person, and instead communicates through Zoom video conferencing.

It’s possible Gill doesn’t know she gave birth.

“They’re doing everything they can in there, but there’s so much damage done to her lungs, we don’t know if she might end up needing permanent care for the rest of her life,” he said.

As for his new son, Dave said his sister will help look after the infant.

The family has chosen a name for the newborn, but for now, it’s a secret. Dave wants to wait until Gill is home, so that they can announce it together.