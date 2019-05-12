

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





More than a thousand runners and walkers got up bright and early to participate in the BlueShore Financial Mother’s Day Run on Sunday morning.

Participants ran or walked a three, five or 10-kilometre route through scenic Stanley Park and Coal Harbour.

“Instead of waking up and just heading right to brunch, we have a bunch of moms and their families, sons and daughters that come out for a bit of fitness,” said race director Paul Regensburg.

“It’s a lot of fun at three, five, and 10K. They could walk or run and end up at the Westin Bayshore, where there is a finish line festival: brunch and all the activities that you would traditionally do on a Mother’s Day.”

CTV’s Mi-Jung Lee was also there running with her family and to honour her mom, and celebrate fitness and good health.

“The proceeds go to Make-A-Wish BC. At CTV, we’ve done many stories about how that’s meant so much to children who are facing challenges in their life. So it great to be able to give back in a small way," she said.

The race generally raises up to $20,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and Yukon.

This is the fifth year of the run. Every mom crossing the finish line received a commemorative scarf.