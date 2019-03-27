

Homicide detectives have identified the three people found dead at the scene of a crash in South Surrey Tuesday as a mother and her two sons.

Officers found the three bodies while responding to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 32 Avenue diversion under the Highway 99 overpass at around 10:30 a.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in later that day, but police did not say why the deaths were deemed suspicious.

IHIT has not released the names of the deceased.

A home in the 14900 block of 35 Avenue investigators believe is connected to the deaths remained behind police tape Wednesday.

Neighbours say police arrived at the home around the time of the Tuesday morning crash, and have since been canvassing the area for surveillance video and information about the people living in the home.

Property records list the owner of the home as Anna Queena Chao – a name familiar to neighbours.

Publicly available financial documents link Chao with a young man by the name of Davy Hao. A neighbour identified a photo posted online under that name as someone living in the home under investigation.

Rob Taggart, who lives across the street from the home said there had been trouble at the house over the past few weeks, including this past Saturday.

"A police cruiser pulled up and out came a police officer and a nurse. They walked into the house and were in there for several hours," he said. "There had been a police presence for the last two or three days before this."

Another man, who lives across the street but did not want to be identified said he saw police arrive and urgently pound on the door at the 35 Avenue home Tuesday morning, just minutes before the crash.

"The first officers continued banging on the front door. Then I saw the garage door open and a car backed out of the garage," he said. "Once it got out onto the street the officer on the front door turned and ran down the driveway, shouting 'Stop, stop, and the car sped away down the road."

He says he could only see one person in the car as it sped away. He claims one of the police vehicles sped away moments later as the vehicle fled.

The man believes the crash happened just a few minutes later as could hear sirens near the highway.

The bodies found in the crashed vehicle were removed from the wreckage of the car Tuesday night and the scene has now cleared and re-opened to traffic.

IHIT is not commenting on a suspect, or suspects, but believes there is no further risk to the public.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Maria Weisgarber