Three precious rings have mysteriously disappeared some time during the days leading up to an elderly woman's death.

Marianne Treichel, 94, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Residence in Mission, where she was a resident for the past two years.

One day before she died, her daughter, Marion Harris, noticed two rings had gone missing from her hand.

A third ring, which Treichel normally kept in a locked drawer, was also gone. The key to the drawer was on a lanyard which also held her room key.

"My husband I were there visiting and we tore the room apart looking for the rings, even some staff came to look but they were nowhere to be found," Harris said.

She believes someone stole the rings because her mother was losing her ability to use her hands and speak in the days leading up to her passing.

"My mother was violated. That was her dignity. For somebody to remove those off her body in life is just the most sickening feeling for me and my family that that happened."

The three yellow gold rings were each fashioned with a different gem: amesthyst, sapphires and diamonds.

Harris said the round amethyst stone ring had the most sentimental value.

"It came from a very special friend to my mother," she explained. "We know how important that friendship was to her and therefore it holds great importance to the rest of us."

'We are deeply troubled'

Fraser Health is investigating and calls this a "very sad situation."

"We are deeply troubled someone would take advantage of any resident particularly at the end of their life when they are most vulnerable," said spokesperson Tasleem Juma in a statement to CTV News.

"Residential care facilities are open environments where family and other visitors are free to come and go…For this reason, we remind everyone to not keep valuables in residential care facilities."

Juma said any findings from the internal investigation will be shared with the RCMP and the family.

Family calls for change

Harris believes care homes should more surveillance cameras.

"I understand this is supposed to be about privacy, but for me, it is about safety and security for our elderly," she said. "Cameras would've answered the question to these missing rings."

Fraser Health said additional cameras are not needed.

"We have policies and procedures in place to protect them and staff, including security staff, locked and restricted areas and closed-circuit cameras where appropriate," Juma said.

As Harris lobbies for change, she hopes whoever took the rings will have a change of heart.

"It's a part of our history, it is a part of how we are and we would forever grateful to get that back."

