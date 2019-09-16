

CTV News Vancouver





The majority of British Columbians who identify as non-European have faced discrimination during their time in the province, according to a new poll.

The online survey from Research Co. found 11 per cent of non-European respondents have experienced a "significant amount" of discrimination based on their ethnicity, while 22 per cent experienced a "moderate amount."

Another 36 per cent said they have experienced a "small amount" of discrimination, while 22 per cent said they haven't personally experienced any at all while in B.C. The rest told pollsters they weren't sure.

Research Co. also laid out 11 specific types of incidents, and asked respondents whether they had encountered them before as a result of their ethnicity. The results were troubling; 23 per cent reported facing verbal harassment such as slurs, while six per cent reported facing violence or physical harassment.

Twenty-four per cent said they experienced poor customer service as a result of their ethnicity, 17 per cent said they were the subject of racist jokes, and 16 per cent said they loss potential employment opportunities.

Twelve per cent reported being denied the use of facilities or accommodations, 11 per cent said they were denied goods or services, and 11 per cent said they were excluded from social groups.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 6 to 9 among 291 B.C. adults who described their ethnicity as non-European. Polls of that size have a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times out 20.