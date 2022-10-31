Most common Halloween injuries happen on roads, health official warns

Metro Vancouver's streets can be a scary place on Halloween night, one expert warns—saying the biggest danger is one that lurks year-round.

Road injuries ramp up on Oct. 31, says Emily Newhouse, a medical health officer with Fraser Health. In that region, Newhouse says hospitalizations spike by nearly 32 per cent on Halloween night, and fatalities for children in North America go up ten-fold.

“That’s a huge difference compared to road injuries seen on other nights of the year, but some of the same safety practices used on Halloween can serve people way longer into the fall,” she says.

Safety precautions people can take include wearing reflective materials and carrying flashlights while out walking in the dark. Drivers are being urged to be extra vigilant when approaching intersections and stop signs.

“Remember, wet roads mean longer stopping times,” Newhouse says, adding these safety tips should be used year-round. She also recommends ensuring kids use the sidewalks while trick-or-treating, and to avoid going down roads that don’t have any pedestrian walkways.

Newhouse also suggests wearing costumes with reflective materials that don’t obstruct your vision, and to carry flashlights while walking in the dark.

According to Newhouse, after road injuries, the most common Halloween injuries are from things people are playing with, like candles and fireworks.

To keep children, parents, motorists and trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween, Kamloops RCMP has tips for multiple groups:

Children:

Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends.

Make sure you can be seen. Wear reflective, bright colour costumes, or fasten reflective tape to your costume or bag. Avoid masks that restrict your vision.

Dress for the weather conditions. Wear layers underneath your costume if temperatures are cold.

Only visit well-lit houses.

Don't go into the house for your treats; always wait outside.

Don't eat any treats until an adult has inspected them.

Carry a flashlight so you can see where you are going.

Cross the street at marked crosswalks and intersections.

Watch for cars pulling out of driveways and backing up.

Respect others' property. Always use pathways and sidewalks.

Motorists:

Halloween means there will be children on the streets. Drivers need to use extra caution. With the excitement of Halloween, children may forget simple pedestrian safety rules.

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating. Reduce your speed and stay alert.

Slow down and proceed with caution when entering and exiting driveways or backing up.

Parents and Guardians:

Know who your children are going trick-or-treating with and when they plan to return home.

Remind children of which houses they can go to for safety if they get scared.

Treaters: