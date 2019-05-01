

A new poll suggest more than half of British Columbians feel they're prioritizing work over their health, families and leisure time, especially among younger people.

Vancouver-based Research Co. surveyed more than 600 residents about their work-life balance last month, and found that 53 per cent of respondents said they were "definitely" or "probably" putting careers ahead of their lifestyles or personal lives.

“There is a staggering age gap when it comes to work getting in the way of the lifestyle of British Columbians,” Research Co. president and CEO Mario Canseco said. “While 44 per cent of those aged 55 and over say they did not experience any off-work interruptions, the proportion drops to 26 per cent for those aged 35 to 54 and just 15 per cent for those aged 18 to 34.”

Only 33 per cent of working British Columbians said they had the perfect work-life balance, and a little over one in ten said their lifestyle comes first.

Even when they're not on the job, many of those who took the poll reported being interrupted by work-related calls.

A quarter of respondents said they had to take a work-related call while they were with family or friends. The same proportion of people said they have to work from home during evenings and weekends.

In total, 42 per cent believed that work has put a strain on their relationship with family and friends. That number was higher among those between the ages of 18 and 34 (48 per cent) and a whopping 61 per cent for those working in Northern B.C.

About one in five employed British Columbians said they believed achieve work life balance is easier for them than it was for their parents. Forty-one per cent said the opposite.

Research Co. polled 646 adult British Columbians online between April 4 and 7. The data carries a margin of error of 3.9 per cent.