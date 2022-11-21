Most B.C. residents agree with abandoning 2030 Olympics bid, poll finds

The majority of British Columbians agree with the province's decision not to support a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, according to a new survey.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents in the Research Co. poll said they "strongly agree" or "moderately agree" with the government abandoning the bid, with residents of Metro Vancouver and people age 55 or older expressing the most support for the decision.

Pollster Mario Canseco noted there was majority support among voters for all three of B.C.'s major political parties.

“British Columbians of all political stripes believe this is not the best moment to consider hosting the Winter Games again,” Canseco said in a news release.

The survey did not ask respondents for their reasons. Previous polls found support for hosting the 2030 Olympics fluctuated over recent years, going from 60 per cent in January 2020 to 43 per cent in October 2021 to 54 per cent in June 2022.

The bid was being developed by four First Nations communities – the Lil'wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh – and would have marked the first Indigenous-led bid in Olympic history.

Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation called the government's decision not to support their efforts "very disheartening."

“We felt we weren't respected enough to be a part of this decision with the province," Thomas said on the day of the province's announcement last month. (LINK)

Research Co. said the idea of another bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics was "contentious," with 42 per cent of British Columbians in favour and 45 per cent opposed.

A growing number of people appear to support the decision to host the FIFA 2026 Men's World Cup in Vancouver, however, with 63 per cent now in favour and just 24 per cent opposed. The rest of respondents said they were unsure.

Research Co.'s survey was conducted online from Nov. 6 to 8 among 800 adults in B.C. The data was statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region, and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.