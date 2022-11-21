Most B.C. residents agree with abandoning 2030 Olympics bid, poll finds
The majority of British Columbians agree with the province's decision not to support a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, according to a new survey.
Fifty-seven per cent of respondents in the Research Co. poll said they "strongly agree" or "moderately agree" with the government abandoning the bid, with residents of Metro Vancouver and people age 55 or older expressing the most support for the decision.
Pollster Mario Canseco noted there was majority support among voters for all three of B.C.'s major political parties.
“British Columbians of all political stripes believe this is not the best moment to consider hosting the Winter Games again,” Canseco said in a news release.
The survey did not ask respondents for their reasons. Previous polls found support for hosting the 2030 Olympics fluctuated over recent years, going from 60 per cent in January 2020 to 43 per cent in October 2021 to 54 per cent in June 2022.
The bid was being developed by four First Nations communities – the Lil'wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh – and would have marked the first Indigenous-led bid in Olympic history.
Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation called the government's decision not to support their efforts "very disheartening."
“We felt we weren't respected enough to be a part of this decision with the province," Thomas said on the day of the province's announcement last month. (LINK)
Research Co. said the idea of another bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics was "contentious," with 42 per cent of British Columbians in favour and 45 per cent opposed.
A growing number of people appear to support the decision to host the FIFA 2026 Men's World Cup in Vancouver, however, with 63 per cent now in favour and just 24 per cent opposed. The rest of respondents said they were unsure.
Research Co.'s survey was conducted online from Nov. 6 to 8 among 800 adults in B.C. The data was statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region, and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
-
Psychologist offers tips to protect mental health as Greater Victoria wrestles with labour shortage
It’s no secret, there’s an ongoing labour shortage in the country and that is putting stress on local business owners and staff who are trying to keep their businesses afloat.
-
Victoria police locate high-risk missing man, 83
An 83-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to Victoria police.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
Edmonton
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
City of Montreal ready to strike a deal to save seniors' beloved bocce club
Seniors in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough may have won a last-minute reprieve for their beloved bocce club, which was due to be closed for cost-cutting reasons.
Winnipeg
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
-
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Missing fisherman found dead on Lake Manitoba
A missing fisherman was found dead on Lake Manitoba last week.
Saskatoon
-
Long Sask. wait times create boon for private health providers
A Saskatchewan mother recently had to pay for a healthcare app to see a doctor for her daughter’s infection, and it’s raising concerns about a potentially growing trend of two-tiered healthcare in the province.
-
University of Saskatchewan students rally for Ukraine
Ukrainian students at the University of Saskatchewan are hoping their voices are heard a world away, with many worrying about their friends and families still living in Ukraine who face a brutal winter ahead.
-
'It's been really good': Vodka distillery in Sask. community of Asquith helping to revitalize town
So So Beverage Co. has been in business distributing vodka throughout the province for five months, but its goals go beyond serving a refreshing drink.
Regina
-
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.
-
'Exceeded our expectations': Grey Cup week wraps with sold out game, high festival attendance
After a week of football festivities in Regina, Grey Cup Festival organizers are calling the event a success.
-
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
Atlantic
-
Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross has distributed most of the millions raised to help those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona, and almost all of the money has gone to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after a four-month ban of table potato shipments to the United States began.
-
Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public
Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.
London
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
-
17-year-old arrested for 12 separate break and enters, arrest warrant issued for 16-year-old
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges Monday in connection to 12 separate break and enters targeting cannabis and beer stores, dating back to mid-September. London police said the total cost of damages and stolen merchandise resulting from the alleged break and enters is in the tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest underway in death of North Bay man after interaction with city police
An inquest is looking into the events surrounding the death of a North Bay man after an interaction with city police officers.
-
‘Unconscious spending’ makes it that much harder to balance the budget
As inflation worsens, Canadians are faced with the challenge of dealing with their ‘unconscious spending,’ a term that refers to money you spend out of habit.
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
-
Defence cross-examines medical expert in trial of former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist Jeffrey Sloka
Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents happened at his private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener between January 2010 and July 2017.