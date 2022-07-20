Mosquito numbers buzzing 'higher than normal' in some parts of Metro Vancouver

Have you noticed you've been bitten by mosquitoes more than usual this year? Well, you're not alone.

Experts say there's been an uptick in the number of mosquitoes in Metro Vancouver this summer, and many in the region are feeling the itch.

"This is insane. I've never seen anything like this before," said local resident Matthew Harraway.

"I just got a whole bunch of mosquito bites all over my legs, so yeah, they've been everywhere," added resident Isabella Espanol.

According to Carl Lowenberger, an entomology and parasitology professor at SFU, the numbers are "higher than normal" this year due to a combination of seasonal heat and high water levels, which he says are perfect conditions for the pests to hatch.

"What we're seeing now is an accumulation of many years of eggs being laid along the borders of the rivers and tributaries, and this year because of the high water and high snowmelt, now they're getting flooded and they're all coming out at the same time," he said.

The cold weather delayed the eggs from hatching, but the recent rise in temperatures is now speeding up the process.

"Now that we've hit the heat and the warmth, which is now accelerating their development, they're all coming out at once, as opposed to trickling out a bit at a time," said Lowenberger.

He added that dawn and dusk are the worst times to be outside if you want to avoid getting feasted on, and beyond the itchy annoyance, he said there isn't much to worry about health-wise.

"We're fortunate in this country in that although we have many mosquitoes and many mosquito species, the vast majority of them do not transmit parasites and pathogens that can cause disease to us," he said.

But if you do want to avoid getting bitten, you're encouraged to cover up and use bug spray.

The surge in mosquitoes won't last long — the number of mosquitoes is expected to go down in about a month when temperatures cool down.