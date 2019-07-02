

CTV News Vancouver





Zumba at Canada Place is a fun, free event hosted on the beautiful North Point of Canada Place. Lively and expert instructors provide participants with the opportunity to practice Zumba in one of Vancouver’s most stunning waterfront locations. No dance experience or partner is required.

· Date: Every Monday, July 8 to August 26 (No class August 5 for B.C. Day)

· Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· Location: North Point, Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3E1