World Down Syndrome Day

Family Skating Party

Mar. 16, 2018

5:15pm-7:30 pm

Burnaby 8 Rinks

DSRF.org/skate

Join former Vancouver Canucks Darcy Rota and Bob Murray for a FREE FAMILY EVENT in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day! Skate from 5:15-6:15, and then gather in the Thirsty Penguin Banquet Room for food and refreshments.

DSRF's Family Skating Party is presented by Lead Sponsor Raymond James/HMB Financial. Skate and helmet rentals along with all refreshments are included at no cost. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under 12. Skating bars will be available.

Registration Deadline: March 9