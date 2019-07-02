

CTV News Vancouver





Back by popular demand, Waterfront Cinema will be hosted on the North Point at Canada Place. Guests are welcomed every Thursday evening from July 11 to August 29 to a movie under the stars and in the heart of Vancouver’s waterfront. Check out this year’s line-up of blockbuster movie hits on our biggest screen yet!

· Date: Every Thursday, July 11 to August 29

· Time: At dusk, typically between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

· Location: North Point, Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3E1

This year’s movie line-up includes:

Date Movie

July 11 Captain Marvel (2019)

July 18 Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

July 25 Elf (2003) – ‘Christmas in July’

August 1 Shazam! (2019)

August 8 Beauty and the Beast (2017)

August 15 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

August 22 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

August 29 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – 30th Anniversary