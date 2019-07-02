Back by popular demand, Waterfront Cinema will be hosted on the North Point at Canada Place. Guests are welcomed every Thursday evening from July 11 to August 29 to a movie under the stars and in the heart of Vancouver’s waterfront. Check out this year’s line-up of blockbuster movie hits on our biggest screen yet!
 
·         Date: Every Thursday, July 11 to August 29
 
·         Time: At dusk, typically between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
 
·         Location: North Point, Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3E1
 
This year’s movie line-up includes:
 
 
 
Date                                 Movie
 
July 11                             Captain Marvel (2019)
 
July 18                             Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
 
July 25                             Elf (2003) – ‘Christmas in July’
 
August 1                          Shazam! (2019)
 
August 8                          Beauty and the Beast (2017)
 
August 15                        How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
 
August 22                        Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
 
August 29                        Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – 30th Anniversary
 
 
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, sit back and enjoy the show. Beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase onsite. As this is a family-friendly event, smoking or alcohol is not permitted. Seating is limited, so arrive early to secure your spot! For event details and the movie line-up, visit canadaplace.ca or facebook.com/canadaplace.