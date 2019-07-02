Waterfront Cinema
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:48PM PDT
Back by popular demand, Waterfront Cinema will be hosted on the North Point at Canada Place. Guests are welcomed every Thursday evening from July 11 to August 29 to a movie under the stars and in the heart of Vancouver’s waterfront. Check out this year’s line-up of blockbuster movie hits on our biggest screen yet!
· Date: Every Thursday, July 11 to August 29
· Time: At dusk, typically between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
· Location: North Point, Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver B.C. V6C 3E1
This year’s movie line-up includes:
Date Movie
July 11 Captain Marvel (2019)
July 18 Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
July 25 Elf (2003) – ‘Christmas in July’
August 1 Shazam! (2019)
August 8 Beauty and the Beast (2017)
August 15 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
August 22 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
August 29 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – 30th Anniversary
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, sit back and enjoy the show. Beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase onsite. As this is a family-friendly event, smoking or alcohol is not permitted. Seating is limited, so arrive early to secure your spot! For event details and the movie line-up, visit canadaplace.ca or facebook.com/canadaplace.