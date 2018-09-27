

CTV Vancouver





WAMS

November 22nd

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

mssociety.ca

Women Against Multiple Sclerosis is a powerful network of women building MS awareness, and raising critical research funds for better treatments and a cure for MS. The BC chapter was formed in 2015 by a determined group of female researchers, business leaders and professionals with a keen desire to use their knowledge and influence to inspire others to support the fight to end MS.

Since then, WAMS has raised over $305,000 towards a new generation of ground-breaking Canadian researchers working together to find a cure for MS.

In addition to raising funds for MS research and support, the WAMS Luncheon is a networking event that provides table purchasers and sponsors high profile exposure.