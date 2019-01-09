Vancouver International Boat Show

February 6 – 10

BC Place & Granville Island

vancouverboatshow.ca

The Vancouver International Boat Show presented by Boating BC is coming back to BC Place & Granville Island from February 6th to February 10th.

The event will include more than 250 exhibitors, providing boating enthusiasts with a first look at the 2019 premiere models, accessories, amenities and more than 100 seminars, as well as an array of entertaining guest appearances.

Are you a fan of Cooper’s Treasure? Meet the cast who will also be on site at BC Place throughout the event to greet fans and share stories of their time scouring the ocean in search of sunken treasure.