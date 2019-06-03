

CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER CANADIANS

SCOTIABANK FIELD

NAT BAILEY STADIUM

CANADIANSBASEBALL.COM

The Vancouver Canadians 2019 summer season of baseball is back at Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium! Enjoy great special events all season long, including Fireworks EXTRAVAGANZA Nights, A&W Family Fun Sundays, and Scotiabank ‘Nooners at The Nat! Don’t miss a minute of the action!

For more information, the promotional schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit CanadiansBaseball.com.