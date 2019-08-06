

CTV News Vancouver





Down Syndrome Research Foundation

Up the Down Market Dinner

September 12

Hyatt Regency Vancouver

dsrf.org

Experience the thrills of a simulated stock market while making a very real investment in the lives of individuals with Down syndrome!

At Up the Down Market, you and your team will go head-to-head with the heavyweights of the financial industry, buying and selling shares in fictitious companies to see who's the savviest and shrewdest. News broadcasts from CTV fuel the trading frenzy as competing tables brave the ups and downs of the market and vie for the coveted Up the Down Market trophy - and bragging rights for the next year.

As you play, you’ll be investing in something more significant than just stocks and bonds. Through Up the Down Market, a deposit is made toward a brighter future for individuals with Down syndrome - a compounding investment that pays lifetime dividends to so many families.