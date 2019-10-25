

CTV News Vancouver





We believe local love is the key in creating the kinds of communities we all want to live in. We’ve been improving local lives since 1930. Today we help make life better for thousands across Metro Vancouver, from the Sea to Sky corridor and the Sunshine Coast, to the Fraser Valley and beyond.

For a community to be great, it has to be great for everyone, but people across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are struggling. Kids are vulnerable, seniors are isolated. Many of us feel disconnected from each other. With United Way, you can change that. Thanks to your generous donations of time and money over 446,000 lives were changed in the last year. You’re helping us strengthen our communities and change people’s lives for the better.

Almost 1 in 10 local kids says they don’t think a single adult cares about them. Meanwhile, over 25,000 Lower Mainland seniors say they have no one to talk to. But it’s not just kids and seniors. One in five Metro Vancouver residents doesn’t know a neighbour well-enough to ask for help.

This year, we’re asking residents across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to give to United Way, so vulnerable kids, struggling seniors and isolated residents find life-changing connections in United Way programs. Show your local love and donate today.