Make this Christmas a happy one for children in your community by donating cash or a new unwrapped toy to Toy Mountain on Dec. 5 and 6. The Salvation Army will deliver these toys to children and families in need in our community just in time for Christmas morning!

This Christmas, be a Hero for Hope and donate cash or an unwrapped toy and help put a smile on a child’s face! CTV Vancouver, 103.5 QMFM, 94.5 Virgin Radio and TSN 1040 will be broadcasting live over the two days, so come down and meet some of your favourite on-air personalities. PLUS, if you drop off a donation between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Triple O’s will serve you an Original Sunny Start breakfast.

Join us at Centre Court and help us build Toy Mountain, sponsored by Surrey Honda and Alpine Credits.

Date and time

Thursday, Dec. 5 – 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 – 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location