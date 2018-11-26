

CTV Vancouver





This Christmas, be a Hero for Hope and donate cash or an unwrapped toy and help put a smile on a child’s face! CTV Vancouver, 103.5 QMFM, 94.5 Virgin Radio and TSN 1040 will be broadcasting live over the two days, so come down and meet some of your favourite on-air personalities. PLUS, if you drop off a donation between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Triple O’s will serve you an Original Sunny Start breakfast.

Date and time:

Thursday, Dec. 6 – 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7 – 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 St. Surrey)