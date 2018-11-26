Toy Mountain
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 6:00AM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 1:30PM PST
Join us at Toy Mountain presented by CTV in support of The Salvation Army on December 6th and 7th at Guildford Town Centre.
This Christmas, be a Hero for Hope and donate cash or an unwrapped toy and help put a smile on a child’s face! CTV Vancouver, 103.5 QMFM, 94.5 Virgin Radio and TSN 1040 will be broadcasting live over the two days, so come down and meet some of your favourite on-air personalities. PLUS, if you drop off a donation between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Triple O’s will serve you an Original Sunny Start breakfast.
Join us at Centre Court and help us build Toy Mountain, sponsored by Surrey Honda and Alpine Credits.
Date and time:
Thursday, Dec. 6 – 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7 – 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Location: Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 St. Surrey)