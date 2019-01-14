

The Who

The Moving On Tour

October 21

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

The Who The Moving On Tour is coming to Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on October 21st, 2019!

For WHO fans everywhere, the announcement of a brand new tour means only one thing: the world’s most untameable rock band is about to deliver the goods once again. Never ones for nostalgia, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend will be unleashing the combustible force that is The Who, with syphmonic accompaniment this summer and fall in 2019.