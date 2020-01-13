The 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show

February 5th - 9th

BC Place & Granville Island

vancouverboatshow.ca

The 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show will take place February 5-9, 2020.

Twiggy, the word famous water-skiing squirrel has been announced as a feature attraction of the event, which will also include more than 250 exhibitors, providing boat enthusiasts with a first look at the 2020 boating season’s premiere boat models and accessories.

This year’s Show will once again be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and the floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will also be operating continuously between the two venues.