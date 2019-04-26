The Surrey International Children’s Festival
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 1:36PM PDT
The Surrey International Children’s Festival
Surrey Arts Centre & Bear Creek Park
May 23 - May 25
surrey.ca
The Surrey International Children’s Festival, presented by Prospera Credit Union is proud to present award winning performances from around the world. Catch shows on 5 performance stages and explore your creative side through hands on art activities.
It all takes place at the Surrey Arts Centre and in beautiful Bear Creek Park.
See lineup and ticket information at surrey.ca/childrensfestival.