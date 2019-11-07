Arts Club Theatre Company
The Sound of Music
November 7 - January 5
artsclub.com
 
The hills are alive! One of the most powerful and romantic musicals of all time, The Sound of Music brims with beloved tunes such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “Edelweiss.” Journey along with the spirited Maria, who takes a governess position with the von Trapp family, falling first for the children and then the widower Captain von Trapp himself, all against the stirring backdrop of pre-WWII Austria.
 
Sing-along performances on Dec 26 at 7:30 PM & Jan 4 at 2 PM! 