Arts Club Theatre Company

The Shoplifters

January 9–February 9, 2020

artsclub.com

COMIC MISHAPS FOR SOCIETY’S HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS

Meet Alma, a career shoplifter who prefers the “five-finger discount” over any senior citizen’s deal. When a grocery store theft goes awry, her elaborate life of petty crime is halted by an overzealous security guard and his affable mentor. With sharp-witted comic observations, Morris Panych has expertly drawn a cast of misfit characters that will leave you rooting for all sides to come out on top.