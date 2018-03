CTV Vancouver





The Scotiabank Bowl for Big Brothers

April 13th

REVS Bowling Centre

Bowlforbigbrothers.com

The Scotiabank Bowl for Big Brothers Classic Mega event takes place on April 13th at REVS Bowling Centre. Help raise funds that enable Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver to provide mentoring programs free of charge for over 1,000 children each year. Register your team and book your lanes!