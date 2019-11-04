The Salvation Army

Hope in the City Breakfast

December 4

7:30am-9am

Vancouver Convention Centre West

The Hope in the City Breakfast takes place on December 4th at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. This is an opportunity to come together, ring in the holiday season and recognize and celebrate the importance and impact of philanthropy in our communities. This year’s keynote speaker is Dragons’ Den Personality and Entrepreneur, Arlene Dickinson.